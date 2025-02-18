Religion in Iraq: Heritage of civilization or a catalyst for conflict?

2025-02-18 12:10:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ In Iraq, wherecivilization first took root, religion has long been a defining force, shapingits culture, politics, and identity. For millennia, the sacred and the secularhave been deeply intertwined, leaving a legacy as rich as it is complex. Fromthe towering ziggurats of Mesopotamia to Baghdad’s intellectual and artisticzenith during the Islamic Golden Age, faith has both united communities and, inmodern times, fueled divisions.

Ancient Foundations: Birth ofReligious Legacy

Iraq’s historical narrative isinseparable from its religious traditions. Long before the advent of Islam, theregion—once known as Mesopotamia—witnessed the rise of some of the world’searliest civilizations. The Sumerians, Akkadians, Babylonians, and Assyriansestablished city-states and empires that left an indelible mark on humanculture.

Their religious practices,characterized by polytheism and elaborate ritualistic worship, laid thefoundations for law, literature, and governance. Temples were not only centersof devotion but also hubs of economic and administrative activity, demonstratingthe early integration of religious authority with statecraft.

Historian Ali Al-Nashmi noted that“the emergence of these ancient cultures was deeply intertwined with theirreligious worldview. The dynamic evolution of Mesopotamian beliefs—ascommunities grew, interacted, and sometimes clashed—set a precedent for a richtapestry of religious thought. “

When Islam emerged in the 7thcentury, it encountered a land steeped in a history of religious pluralism. Thearrival of Islam did not erase this legacy; rather, it merged with existingtraditions to create an environment ripe for cultural and intellectualinnovation.

The Islamic Golden Age in Baghdad,marked by unparalleled scholarly collaboration among Muslims, Christians, Jews,and other communities, further enriched this legacy. In that era, religiousdevotion and scientific inquiry coexisted and even reinforced one another,leaving a lasting imprint on global intellectual history.

Modern Struggles: Sectarian Conflictin Post-2003

Despite its illustrious past, therole of religion in modern Iraq has grown increasingly ambivalent—especiallyfollowing the US-led invasion in 2003.

The dismantling of Saddam Hussein’sBaathist regime created a power vacuum that exacerbated preexisting sectariandivisions between Sunni and Shia communities.

What began as political andadministrative disarray soon escalated into a brutal sectarian conflict. Armedfactions, organized along religious lines, emerged as powerful forces andextremist groups like ISIS exploited these fractures to advance their ownagendas.

Political leaders on both sidesbegan to mobilize their constituencies by invoking religious rhetoric,deepening divides that had long lain dormant. This period of intense sectarianstrife resulted in widespread violence, massive loss of life, and the displacementof countless communities.

The deep scars left by theseconflicts continue to shape the social fabric of Iraq. Each sect, increasinglyviewing the other as not only a political adversary but also a religious rival,struggles to reconcile the once pluralistic legacy of Iraqi society with theharsh realities of modern sectarian politics.

Rights activist Sara Jassim,speaking to Shafaq News, underscored that “religion in Iraq is not merely aspiritual practice but a fundamental component of our national identity,influencing social values, interpersonal relationships, and even political decisions.”

However, she warned that thepoliticization of religion for narrow political gains threatens to erode thevery foundation of Iraqi society. For many, the longing for the days ofreligious coexistence and intellectual collaboration stands in stark contrastto the current atmosphere of division and conflict.

Political Framework: SectarianPower-Sharing in Post-Saddam

One of the most defining features ofmodern Iraqi politics is the system of sectarian power-sharing established inthe aftermath of Saddam Hussein’s fall.

The 2005 constitution introduced aframework in which political power is distributed among Shia, Sunni, andKurdish communities—reflecting Iraq’s complex demographic mosaic. Thisarrangement was intended as a safeguard to ensure that no single group couldmonopolize national governance, thereby promoting a measure of stability in adeeply divided society.

While the power-sharing model hassucceeded in preventing large-scale violence by ensuring representation for allmajor communities, it has also inadvertently reinforced sectarian identities.

Critics argue that the emphasis onsectarian quotas has entrenched divisions and made it difficult to forge aunified national identity. Political rivalries and disputes—particularly overresource allocation such as oil revenues and federal budget distributions—furtherexacerbate these fissures.

Proponents of the current systemcontend that it is a necessary compromise in a country with deep historicaldivides, as it provides a platform for all groups to voice their concerns andparticipate in governance. Yet, the challenge remains: how to evolve beyond astrictly sectarian framework and foster a cohesive national identity thattranscends religious labels.

Voices for Balance: Reclaiming TrueEssence of Religion

Amid these complex challenges,several voices within Iraqi society are advocating for a balanced approach thathonors the country’s rich religious heritage while rejecting its exploitationfor political ends.

Rights activist Ahlam Salman arguedthat “the primary challenge facing Iraq today is not the diversity of religiousbeliefs, but rather the exploitation of that diversity for political gain.”Salman called for policies that respect religious pluralism and prioritizecitizenship over sectarian affiliation, asserting that only by fostering aculture of dialogue and inclusiveness can Iraq hope to overcome its divisions.

Islamic scholar Sheikh HaiderAl-Tamimi offered a similarly nuanced perspective. While he acknowledged thatIslam provides a comprehensive ethical framework centered on compassion,justice, and social responsibility, he contended that its core teachings areoften distorted to serve divisive agendas.

Al-Tamimi stressed that the trueessence of Islam should promote “unity and mutual respect, rather thanexacerbate societal rifts,” urging both religious leaders and political figuresto return to the foundational values of the faith—a call that resonates withmany who believe that Iraq’s historical legacy of tolerance and collaborationcan still serve as a guiding light for the nation.

Toward a Unified Future: HarnessingIraq’s Rich Heritage

The future of religion in Iraqhinges on the nation’s ability to transform its rich cultural and religiousheritage into a force for national unity rather than division. This requires amultifaceted approach that involves political reform, educational initiatives,and robust civil society engagement.

Political leaders must strive todepoliticize religious symbols and rhetoric, ensuring that religious identityenhances rather than undermines national cohesion.

Educational curricula thatincorporate Iraq’s diverse religious and cultural history can help foster asense of shared identity among all citizens, while platforms for interfaithdialogue are essential for building mutual understanding and respect.

Economic reforms are also crucial.Addressing systemic challenges—such as corruption, resource mismanagement, andeconomic disparities—can help alleviate some of the grievances that often fuelsectarian conflict. By promoting transparency, accountability, and equitableresource distribution, Iraq can reduce the reliance on divisive politicalnarratives and create a more stable environment in which its diversecommunities can thrive.

Furthermore, religious institutionsand civil society organizations must play an active role in thistransformation. Historically, religious institutions in Iraq have beencustodians of cultural heritage and mediators in times of social conflict.

Today, many religious leaders arecalling for renewed interfaith dialogue and cooperative initiatives thattranscend sectarian boundaries. Civil society organizations, througheducational programs and community outreach, can support these efforts by promotingvalues of tolerance, inclusion, and mutual respect.

In answering the question—Isreligion in Iraq a pillar of civilization or a catalyst for conflict?—theanswer lies in the collective will of its people and their leaders. Byembracing its diverse heritage and channeling it into a unifying force, Iraqcan transform its ancient legacy into a roadmap for a peaceful, inclusive, andprosperous future.