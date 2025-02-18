Gold prices inch higher in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Iraq News Now

2025-02-18 12:10:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices surged in Baghdad, while remainingstable in Erbil markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey, the wholesale prices per mithqal(approximately five grams) for a 21-carat of Gulf, Turkish, and European goldin Al-Nahr Street markets in Baghdad were recorded at 613,000 IQD for sellingand 609,000 IQD for buying.

The price for a 21-carat of Iraqi gold was 583,000 IQD for selling and579,000 IQD for buying.

In jewelry shops, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold rangedbetween 615,000 and 625,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold was priced between 585,000and 595,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 700,000 IQD, 22-carat gold at642,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 613,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 525,000 IQD.

