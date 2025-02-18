Dollar surges in Baghdad and Erbil

2025-02-18 12:10:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates ?f the US dollar against theIraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, with the opening ?f thecentral Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, the dollar'srates settled at 150,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, 50 dinars more thanTuesday’s closure rate.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdadrecorded 151,500 IQD and 149,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, andthe buying price was 150,300.