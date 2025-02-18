Dujarric: Pedersen returns to Damascus to continue his engagements with Syrian officials

2025-02-18 13:00:04 - From: SANA

New York, SANA-UN spokesman ,Stéphane Dujarric, announced that the UN Special Envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, will return to Damascus this week to continue his engagements with officials of the caretaker government and others, including Syrians representing different segments of society. “This visit follows Mr. Pedersen’s participation in the Munich Security Conference a few days …