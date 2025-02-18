PM Barzani, Turkish envoy discuss resuming Kurdistan oil exports

2025-02-18 13:38:21 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani metwith the Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister, Berris Ekinci, and her accompanyingdelegation to discuss the resumption of oil exports.

According to a statement by the PM’s office, the meeting focused onstrengthening bilateral relations, particularly in trade and energy sectors.Both sides agreed on “the need to start exporting Kurdistan Region oil throughCeyhan dam [Port], especially after theapproval of the federal budget law by the council of representatives, regardingthe cost of exporting and transporting Kurdish oil.”

The Kurdistan Region has incurred losses exceeding $19billion due to the suspension of oil exports.

Both sides also discussed the changes and developments in Syria stressingthe need to “protect the security and stability of Syria and handling therights of the Kurdish nation and all its organizations,” the statement added.