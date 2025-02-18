İmralı delegation to meet PUK in Al-Sulaymaniyah for Kurdish cause talks

2025-02-18 13:38:21 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, adelegation from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) arrived in Al-Sulaymaniyah,Kurdistan Region, to meet the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)’s head BafelTalabani.

The group, which arrived in theKurdistan Region on Sunday, carried a message from Abdullah Öcalan, theimprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and includespoliticians and figures such as S?rr? Süreyya Önder, Pervin Buldan, and KeskinBayindir.

Sources told Shafaq News Agency thatthe visit of the ?mral? delegation, carries "great significance," asit concerns the broader Kurdish issue, particularly in North Kurdistan.

"The PUK plays a pivotal rolein the Kurdish cause in the region, making a meeting with its leadership astrategic step amid current developments," they added. "Thedelegation believes it's essential to consult with Kurdish parties in the KurdistanRegion, especially with the renewed discussions on the Kurdish issue and thepeace process in Turkiye."

Earlier, Kurdistan Region PresidentNechirvan Barzani received the group that brought a message from Öcalan inErbil, the Region’s capital. The delegation also met with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani to discuss political developments, the peace process in Turkiye, andthe details of their meetings with Öcalan.

