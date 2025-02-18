Iraq’s oil exports to China surged 35% in January

2025-02-18 15:47:46 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exportsto China’s refineries rose by 35.1% in January 2025, the Chinese CustomsAdministration revealed on Tuesday.

According to theadministration’s statistics, Iraq's oil exports to 32 Chinese refineriesreached 1.135 million metric tons, equivalent to 8.285 million barrels, up from840,000 tons (6.132 million barrels) in December 2024.

Iraq ranked fifth among thetop suppliers to China’s independent refineries, trailing Malaysia with 5million tons—largely Iranian oil rebranded as Malaysian—followed by SaudiArabia with 3.072 million tons, Russia with 2.624 million tons, and the UAEwith 1.212 million tons.

Canada placed sixth with400,000 tons, Angola seventh with 269,000 tons, Ecuador eighth with 135,000tons, and Congo ninth with 126,000 tons.

Overall, crude imports byChina’s independent refiners fell 21.1% in January to 13.975 million tons from17.714 million tons in December, the data showed.