Acute debate in Lebanon, anticipation in Iraq, amid Iranian plane crisis

2025-02-18 15:55:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Tensions continue to escalate regionally, particularly in Lebanon andPalestine, with varying positions from different factions and actors, as Israelattempts to impose new equations on the ground. The latest tensions in Lebanonreflect this dynamic, especially after the Lebanese government decided to haltflights between Beirut and Tehran until further notice.

Lebanon's InternalTensions

The Lebaneseauthorities decided to suspend the reception of Iranian flights into Lebanonuntil further notice. The decision not to allow an Iranian plane carryingLebanese passengers to land at Beirut’s airport sparked widespread protests byHezbollah supporters, who condemned the Lebanese authorities' compliance withUS and Israeli orders.

Hezbollah’sSecretary-General, Naeem Qassem, called on the Lebanese government toreconsider its decision, describing it as "an execution of Israeliorders." Qassem claimed that Israel had warned that it would target theairport if the Iranian plane was allowed to land.

This decisionfollowed Israeli warnings, with the Israeli military alleging that the IranianQuds Force and Hezbollah were using civilian flights to smuggle funds forweaponry. Israel confirmed that it would not allow Hezbollah to arm itself andwould take all necessary measures to prevent this.

Lebanesemilitary and strategic analyst, retired Brigadier General Said Al-Qazah,explained that the prevention of the Iranian plane was part of US commitmentsto Israel to prevent funds from reaching Hezbollah, a commitment that theLebanese government adhered to.

He notedthat Iran had previously financed Hezbollah through overland routes via Iraqand Syria to Lebanon, but with the collapse of the Syrian regime, this supplyroute was cut off, prompting Iran to resort to air routes, which Israel is nowseeking to block.

Al-Qazahadded that "Israel has threatened to target any plane carrying funds forHezbollah, even bombing Beirut Airport," which led Lebanese authorities tostop the Iranian plane from landing.

Iran's RetaliatoryActions

In anattempt to de-escalate, the Lebanese government sent two Lebanese airliners totransport Lebanese citizens stranded in Iran, but Tehran rejected theirlanding, which Al-Qazah considered "an Iranian attempt to incite unrestand pressure the Lebanese government."

He pointedout that Iran’s influence in Lebanon has been facing setbacks, includingmilitary losses, halted supply routes to Hezbollah, and political lossesfollowing the election of a president and prime minister who are not alignedwith Hezbollah and the Amal movement.

Al-Qazahdismissed the possibility of a renewed war between Hezbollah and Israel,stating that Israel "has achieved its goals by destroying Hezbollah’scapabilities and pushing it away from its borders."

He believedHezbollah "will not risk starting a new war," especially after thelarge-scale displacement of southern Lebanese residents, who are "angry atthe party due to the aftermath of the last confrontation."

Hezbollah'sStrategic Caution

Lebanesepolitical analyst George Al-Akouri shared this view, noting that Hezbollah isnot as it was before the Gaza war on October 7, 2023, when its military andfinancial capabilities were significantly weakened.

In aninterview with Shafaq News, Al-Akouri explained that the party is now promotinga discourse of "strategic patience" and "avoiding puttingLebanon at risk." However, he pointed out that the party did not consultthe Lebanese state when opening the front on October 8, 2023.

Al-Akouriemphasized that the new Lebanese government must focus on securing stability bycommitting to a ceasefire, adhering to international resolutions, and ensuringthe state retains a monopoly on arms, as outlined in the new president'sspeech.

He also expressedoptimism that "Lebanon has a historic opportunity to rid itself of Iranianinfluence and the Resistance Axis," linking this to international changes,including the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House, which isexpected to take a tough stance on Iran and its allies.

Al-Akouriconcluded by urging Lebanon to strengthen its internal unity, integrate furtherwithin the Arab League, and benefit from support from friendly countries “toavoid any negative repercussions in the future."

What AboutIraq?

SalamAl-Jazaeri, a member of the political bureau of the Iraqi movement Asa'ib AhlAl-Haq, told Shafaq News that the developments in the region, especially inLebanon are "not far from the Axis of Resistance." However, he notedthat the position of Iraqi factions depends on the Iraqi government, whileHezbollah's stance is determined by the requests of the Lebanese.

Al-Jazaeriemphasized that Iraqi factions have become an integral part of Iraq’s securityframework, with continuous coordination between them and the government,meaning any future actions will depend on the official stance of the Iraqi state.

Warning thatwar today only serves Israel’s interests, he stressed that "the Iraqigovernment is not far from helping Lebanon, as it has done in the past."

He concludedby stating that the religious authority in Iraq aims to keep the region awayfrom wars, a goal "adhered to by the Iraqi state and armed factions."