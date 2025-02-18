İmralı delegation meets Bafel Talabani, delivers message from PKK leader

2025-02-18 16:10:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)leader, Bafel Jalal Talabani, met with ?mral? delegation led by Pervin Buldanand S?rr? Süreyya Önder in Dabashan, Al-Sulaymaniyah, to discuss the peaceprocess in Turkiye.

According to a statement by the PUK leader, the delegationconveyed a message from Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalanto Talabani. The details of the message were not disclosed; however, Öcalan hadpreviously declared his support for the resumption of peace talks with theTurkish state.

The discussions covered political stances, regionaldevelopments, and Turkiye’s peace process, as well as the delegation’s talkswith Öcalan.

The statement added that leader Talabani declared support toinitiatives which protects the Kurds in Turkiye, affirming that withoutresolving the Kurdish issue, “the area will not see peace and stability arounditself.”