2025-02-18 - From: France 24

Since 2011, some 1.5 million Syrians have found refuge in Egypt, where they have succeeded in creating new lives for themselves. But two months after the fall of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, many are ready to return to their largely destroyed country. FRANCE 24's Nuria Tesón and Edouard Dropsy report.