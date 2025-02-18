President Barzani, Turkiye’s Deputy FM discuss oil exports, regional cooperation

2025-02-18 17:35:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President,Nechirvan Barzani, met with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister, Berris Akinci, todiscuss the resumption of oil exports to Turkiye.

According to a statement by the Kurdish presidency, the discussionscentered on the ties between Turkiye and Iraq, with particular emphasis on theKurdistan Region, covering cooperation in energy and water resource management,in addition to efforts to restart oil exports from the Region. The meeting alsotouched on several other matters of mutual interest.

Both sides expressedsupport for the amendments to the Iraqi Budget Law, “which are expected tofacilitate the resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan Region.” They alsodiscussed preparations for the export process and the anticipated positiveimpacts for both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

“President NechirvanBarzani affirmed that the re-export of oil from the Kurdistan Region wouldserve the interests of all Iraq and would contribute to national revenues. Hereaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's commitment to strengthening cooperativeefforts with Turkiye in the energy sector,” the statement added.

For her part, Ekinci conveyedher “satisfaction” with the agreement between Erbil and Baghdad on resuming oilexports from the Region, reaffirming Turkiye’s “unwavering support” for theinitiative. “She also highlighted her country's readiness to collaborate withIraq on water management and addressing the challenges posed by climate change,”the Kurdish presidency concluded.