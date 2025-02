2025-02-18 18:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Mr. Ahmad al-Sharaa, received a cable of congratulation from Mr. Saad al-Hariri, in which he expressed the positive echo in Lebanon after Mr. al-Sharaa assumed presidency of the Republic. AL-Hariri expressed his optimism that President al-Sharaa would achieve Syrian people’s aspirations which they had struggled for years. …