France probes 2012 reporters' deaths in Syria as crime against humanity

France probes 2012 reporters' deaths in Syria as crime against humanity

2025-02-18 20:00:02 - From: Al monitor

The French judiciary is investigating the 2012 deaths of reporters in Syria as a possible crime against humanity, anti-terror prosecutors told AFP on Tuesday.

Prominent US journalist Marie Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik were killed by an explosion in the east of the war-torn country in what a US court later ruled was an "unconscionable" attack that targeted journalists on the orders of the Syrian government.

