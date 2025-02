2025-02-18 22:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Prime Minister, Eng. Mohammad al-Bashir, met on Tuesday a delegation of the Syrian-French Council. Al-Bashir said Syrians, inside and abroad, should unite and build Syria’s future. “The role of Syrian community in France is essential to convey and boost the real image of New Syria,” al-Bashir added. Mazen Eyon