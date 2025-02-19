Iraq's Central Bank meets with US Treasury, Federal Reserve

2025-02-19 04:35:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has concluded its first quarterly meetings of 2025 with the US Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve Bank, held in Dubai, UAE, with participation from international auditing and consulting firms EY (Ernst & Young), K2 Integrity (K2i), and Oliver Wyman. Key highlights from the meetings included: […]

