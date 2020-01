2020/01/05 | 20:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

The US-led coalition battling ISIS in Iraq and Syria said on Sunday it has halted most of its operations against the militants for now to focus on protecting coalition forces and bases, amid soaring tensions with Iran, Reuters reported.

A spokesman stressed that the US-led coalition could still carry out some operations and would act in self-defense against the militants.