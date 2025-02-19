Oil prices climb as supply fears mount in US, Russia

2025-02-19 09:40:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Oil prices edged up onWednesday amid worries of oil supply disruptions in the U.S. and Russia, and asmarkets awaited clarity on the Ukraine peace talks.

Brent crude futures were up 14cents, or 0.2%, at $75.98 a barrel at 0450 GMT, and possibly set for a thirdday of gains.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crudefutures for March rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.01, up 1.8% from the close onFriday after not settling on Monday because of the Presidents' Day publicholiday. The March contract expires on Thursday and the more active Aprilcontract gained 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $71.97.

"The psychologically important$70 level appears to have held firm, aided by the Ukrainian drone attack on theRussian oil pumping station and fears that cold weather in the U.S. may curtailsupply," said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore.

"On top of that there is somespeculation that OPEC+ may decide to delay its planned supply increase inApril," he said, referring to the Organization of the Petroleum ExportingCountries and allies.

Russia said oil flows through theCaspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), a major route for crude exports fromKazakhstan, were reduced by 30%-40% on Tuesday after a Ukrainian drone attackon a pumping station. A 30% cut would equate to the loss of 380,000 barrels perday of supply to the market, according to Reuters calculations.

Meanwhile, cold weather threatenedU.S. oil supply, with the North Dakota Pipeline Authority estimating thatproduction in the country's No. 3 producing state would be down by as much as150,000 bpd.

U.S. President Donald Trump'sadministration said on Tuesday it had agreed to hold more talks with Russia onending the war in Ukraine. A deal could ease or help remove sanctions that havedisrupted the flows of Russian oil shipments.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said apotential Ukraine-Russia peace deal and associated easing in sanctions onRussia is unlikely to significantly raise Russia oil flows.

"We believe that Russia crudeoil production is constrained by its OPEC+ 9 million barrels per day productiontarget rather than current sanctions, which are affecting the destination butnot the volume of oil exports," they said in a report.

Israel and Hamas will also beginindirect negotiations on a second stage of the Gaza ceasefire deal, officialssaid on Tuesday.

However, Trump said on Tuesday heintends to impose auto tariffs "in the neighbourhood of 25%" andsimilar duties on semiconductors and pharmaceutical imports. Tariffs couldraise prices for consumer products, weaken the economy and reduce demand forfuel.

(REUTERS)