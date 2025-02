2025-02-19 10:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus-SANA- Syria and Norway have discussed ways to boost health cooperation between the two countries. That came during a meeting Sunday at the Ministry of Health which brought together Acting Minister of Health, Dr. Maher al-Sharaa, and Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister, Andreas Kravik, and his accompanying delegation. Dr. al-Sharaa highlighted the current challenges facing the …