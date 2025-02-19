Administrative Development Minister meets delegation of Syrian Community in Canada
2025-02-19 11:00:03 - From: SANA
Damascus, SANA- Syria and Syrian Community in Canada discussed means to bolster cooperation in fields of qualifying and training government cadres. That was during a meeting Tuesday that brought together Administrative Development Minister, Mr. Mohammad al-Sakaf and a delegation from the Syrian community in Canada The meeting touched on mechanism for benefiting from Syrian expertise …