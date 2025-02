2025-02-19 11:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA-The Acting Minister of Health, Dr. Maher al-Sharaa during his meeting with the Chargé d’Affairs of the Turkish Embassy in Syria, Burhan Koroglu, discussed ways to enhance health cooperation between the two countries. During the meeting held at the ministry, the two sides focused on the need to rehabilitate and restore health facilities, and …