Culling vs. Sterilization: The battle over Baghdad's stray dogs

Shafaq News/ Adnan Hassan’s daystarted like any other, but it soon turned into a painful ordeal. As he lefthome early in the morning in search of work in Baghdad’s Bab Al-Sharqidistrict, he never imagined he would end up in a hospital instead. While walkingthrough the streets, a stray dog suddenly attacked him without warning, leavinga deep bite wound on his leg. Instead of securing employment that day, Hassanspent hours receiving medical treatment.

Stray dog attacks have become aserious threat to the residents of Baghdad, particularly to children andstudents. These animals often found scavenging near garbage dumps and inlow-income neighborhoods, sometimes turn aggressive and attack without provocation.Reports of attacks are becoming more frequent, with hospitals treating numerouscases of dog bites every month. In some instances, these attacks have resultedin serious injuries and, in rare cases, fatalities due to infections or rabies.

A Growing Crisis

Cases like Hassan’s are becomingincreasingly common across Iraq. In one harrowing incident, a six-year-old boyin eastern Baghdad was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while walking toschool. The child suffered multiple bites before being rescued by passers-by.Dr. Ahmed Jassem, a physician at Al-Kindi Hospital, noted to Shafaq News, “Wesee a significant number of dog bite cases every week, and many victims requirerabies vaccinations and other medical treatments.”

In another case, a street vendor inSadr City was bitten by a stray dog while setting up his stall early in themorning. His injuries forced him to take time off work, causing financialhardship for his family. Local shopkeeper Kareem Al-Dulaimi stated, “These dogsroam freely in our neighborhoods, and we feel helpless. We need a propersolution from the authorities.”

Stray dogs are particularlyprevalent in the outskirts of Baghdad, where environmental changes, drought,and desertification have driven them into urban areas. With garbage providingan accessible food source, their numbers have increased rapidly, creating agrowing problem.

The Iraqi government has resorted tolethal measures in an attempt to control the growing number of stray dogs. TheInterior Ministry regularly conducts culling campaigns, using hunting riflesand poison to eliminate thousands of dogs. In one month alone, government teamskilled over 4,000 stray dogs. “We have no choice but to take action,” saidInterior Ministry spokesperson Ali Hassan. “Public safety is our priority, andthe increasing number of attacks demands urgent intervention.”

The Veterinary Directorate of theMinistry of Agriculture sets an annual plan to manage stray dogs, typicallyinvolving culling through shooting or poisoning. A senior official from theVeterinary Directorate explained, "We supply veterinary hospitals withhunting rifle cartridges to kill stray dogs, or sometimes we use strychninepoison, which kills them within one to two hours." However, Iraq’s AnimalHealth Law of 2013 transferred responsibility for stray dog control from theVeterinary Directorate to provincial governments, and budget allocations forthis effort were suspended between 2013 and 2022. As a result, the stray dogpopulation increased significantly.

Public Outrage and Opposition

While authorities argue that thesemeasures are necessary to protect public safety, the killings have sparkedoutrage among animal rights activists and humanitarian organizations. Manycitizens on social media object to the "inhumane" killing of straydogs, and from time to time, campaigns emerge demanding an end to thesekillings and the adoption of alternative solutions. Animal rights organizationsemphasize the importance of protecting citizens from harm without resorting toextermination.

Zainab Al-Mousawi, an activist fromthe Baghdad-based NGO Animal Rights Iraq, argued, “Mass killing does not solvethe problem; it only creates a cycle of violence. We need sustainable solutionslike sterilization and vaccination.”

Animal welfare organizations havestrongly opposed the government’s extermination campaigns, advocating for morehumane alternatives. Groups like Rifqah Academy and other NGOs argue that masskillings do not address the root of the problem such as the rapid reproduction.They propose sterilization and vaccination programs as a more sustainable andethical solution.

Alaa Karim, the head of RifqahAcademy, emphasizes the importance of sterilization. "Dogs can beginbreeding as early as seven to ten months old, and a single female can givebirth to up to 12 puppies in one litter. Without intervention, the populationwill continue to grow uncontrollably," she said. Her organization hasalready sterilized and vaccinated 50 dogs, marking them with identificationtags to prevent further harm. "We have seen success in areas wheresterilization was implemented, but we need more support to expand thisinitiative."

Diyaa Zuwein, director of theCommunity Police in Najaf province, noted that many organizations refuse tocooperate with government efforts to control the stray dog population, makingit a complex problem.

Some organizations supportsterilization efforts, despite the high cost, which ranges between 175,000 to250,000 Iraqi dinars (approximately 120 to 170 USD) per dog. In addition to theinitial procedure, follow-up care and medical treatment add to the expenses. Toensure these sterilized dogs are not mistakenly culled, NGOs place barcodes onthem as a form of identification.

Zuwein acknowledged that while thismethod is effective in reducing the stray dog population over time, it remainsfinancially burdensome for organizations working with limited resources.

Challenges and Path Forward

Despite the clear need for analternative approach, several obstacles stand in the way of effective stray dogmanagement in Iraq. Bureaucratic delays, lack of funding, and resistance fromsome community members have hindered progress. Additionally, while someprovinces have formed committees to address the issue, their efforts have beeninconsistent and largely ineffective. Many provinces, including Baghdad,hesitate to proceed with culling due to opposition from civil societyorganizations and the lack of a dedicated budget for stray dog management.

One proposed solution to the crisisis to adopt a sterilization program similar to Turkiye’s initiative whereauthorities implement a widespread trap-neuter-return (TNR) system, where straydogs are captured, sterilized, vaccinated, and then released back into theiroriginal areas. These dogs are also marked with ear tags to indicate they havebeen treated. Over time, this approach has helped reduce the stray dogpopulation while maintaining a balance within the ecosystem.

Dr. Mehmet Kaya, a veterinarianinvolved in Turkiye’s TNR program, explained, “Sterilized dogs are generallycalmer and less aggressive. This method has proven to be both humane andeffective in cities like Istanbul and Ankara.”

Another solution is theestablishment of shelters outside urban areas, where stray dogs can be housedand cared for. The Kurdistan Regional Government has already launched a pilotshelter project, though its effectiveness remains uncertain. "Shelters canhelp, but they must be properly funded and managed to succeed," said KamalMohammed, a consultant for animal welfare programs in Iraq. If successful, thismodel could be expanded to other parts of Iraq.