Dollar prices edge lower in Baghdad, Erbil

2025-02-19 12:01:10 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchangerates ?f the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar decreased in both Baghdad and Erbilmarkets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey,the dollar's rates inched lower with the opening ?f the central Al-Kifah andAl-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,300 dinars for every100 dollars, while they recorded 150,350 dinars on Tuesday.

The selling and buying rates at currencyexchange stores in Baghdad were set at 151,250 IQD and 149,250 IQD per 100 USD,respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,100dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,000.