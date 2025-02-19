PM Barzani backs Turkiye peace push

2025-02-19 13:06:01 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Prime MinisterMasrour Barzani met on Wednesday with a delegation from the Peoples' DemocraticParty (HDP), the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) revealed on Wednesday.

The delegation, led by S?rr? Süreyya Önder and Pervin Buldan, briefed PMBarzani on their efforts to support dialogue in Turkiye, describing the pursuitof peace and resolution of the Kurdish issue as an “urgent necessity.” Theysaid a “new phase” had emerged in Turkiye, praising President Barzani’s role insupporting these efforts.

PM Barzani, in turn, expressedsupport for the peace process, emphasizing the importance of “seizing everyopportunity to achieve peace and stability” in the Region. He affirmed theKurdistan Region’s readiness to provide “any form of cooperation andcoordination” to end cycles of violence.

Earlier, the group met the PatrioticUnion of Kurdistan (PUK)’s head Bafel Talabani in Al-Sulaymaniyah. KurdistanRegion President Nechirvan Barzani had earlier received the group that broughta message from Öcalan in Erbil, the Region’s capital. The delegation also heldtalks with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani to discuss political developments, thepeace process in Turkiye, and the details of theirmeetings with Öcalan.