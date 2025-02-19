IMF open to Lebanon aid talks

2025-02-19 13:06:02 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund(IMF) expressed readiness to begin negotiations with the government on a newsupport program aimed at helping the country navigate its economic crisis.

IMF Spokesperson told AFP, “We intend to work with thepresident and the new government to address the significant challenges facingLebanon’s economy. This includes discussions on a new aid program that couldhelp restore debt sustainability.”

Lebanon’s Finance Ministry said in a statement that MinisterYassine Jaber, during a meeting with IMF representative Frederico Lima,emphasized the government’s strong commitment to reaching a deal with the IMF,recognizing its crucial role in driving economic reforms and securing renewedinternational support. Reviving the economy, it stressed, would not be possiblewithout restructuring the banking sector to restore its ability to financeeconomic growth.

The statement added that the government aims to build anefficient administration with strong institutions, which requires restructuringthe public sector in line with modern governance standards.

The developments come after more than two years of politicaldeadlock, which ended with the election of former army chief Joseph Aoun asLebanon’s president and the appointment of Judge Nawaf Salam as prime minister.The new administration faces significant challenges, including implementingessential reforms to unlock billions of dollars in international aid, managinga fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, and overseeing thereconstruction of war-damaged areas.

The Lebanese government has previously stated its intentionto negotiate a new program with the IMF as part of broader efforts to tacklethe financial crisis and ease the burden of public debt.

Before stepping down in May 2022, Najib Mikati’s governmentreached a preliminary deal with the IMF, pledging to implement key reforms as acondition for securing a formal financial aid package worth $3 billion overfour years. However, Lebanon has yet to meet its obligations, includingaddressing its near-collapsed banking sector. As a result, while the agreementremains in place, it has not been put into effect.