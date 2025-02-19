Iraq’s national bonds: Addressing deficits, boosting markets

2025-02-19 15:03:15 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq has launched a new government bondissuance aimed at addressing cash shortfalls, a financial expert revealed onWednesday.

Mahmoud Dagher, former director of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), told ShafaqNews that bonds serve as a debt instrument for the government and can be usedto cover temporary deficits. “They also play a key role in developing financialmarkets by providing investment opportunities,” he added.

“Issuing bonds is not necessarily tied to a financialdeficit; they can stimulate the country’s financial market by offeringfinancial instruments,” Dagher noted.

On February 5, the Federal Ministry of Finance announcedthe launch of the first issuance of national bonds for public subscription,valued at 2 trillion Iraqi dinars ($1.53 billion), The subscription period runsfrom February 10 to March 10, 2025.

The latest issuance follows a similar bond offer lastyear, branded “Injaz,” which included a 500,000-dinar note with a two-yearmaturity and a 6.5% annual interest rate, and a 1 million-dinar bond with afour-year term offering 8.5%. Interest payments on both are made semi-annually.