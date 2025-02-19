President Barzani on Syria’s Al-Sharaa steps: deserve support

2025-02-19 16:30:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, stated onTuesday that the region will play a supportive role in facilitating dialoguesaimed at a comprehensive resolution to the Syrian crisis.

In an interview with Rudaw TV, Barzaniemphasized that both he and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibaniunderscored the importance of establishing a "new Syria" as a civilstate based on ethnic, linguistic, and cultural diversity, where all itscomponents, including Kurds, Arabs, Christians, Alawites, and Druze, feel likeequal citizens.

Barzani stressed that Syria cannot be governedby a single ideology, noting that unilateral governance will never succeed inthe country’s diverse context.

"Based on what we’ve observed in the views of Syrian President Ahmed Al-Shara,he is genuinely seeking effective solutions for the country’s crises,"Barzani remarked, adding that if this is truly their policy aimed at benefitingSyria, it deserves support rather than mere observation. He described it as asignificant opportunity for the Syrian people, warning that if lost, it remainsunclear what the alternative would be.

Regarding the Kurdistan Region's role inde-escalating tensions within Syria, Barzani explained that the initial focuswas on "how to protect the Kurds" there, noting that continued communicationswith Turkey, the US, and European countries had contributed to stabilizingcertain regions.

The second phase, according to Barzani, isensuring Kurdish participation in the rebuilding of a new Syria, urging effortsto involve them in the formation of a new government in Damascus.

President Barzaniconcluded by reiterating that the Kurdistan Region will continue to play a supportiverole in any efforts aimed at fostering peace and stability, and ensuring theparticipation of all Syrian components in shaping the country's future.