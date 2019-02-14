عربي | كوردى
More than 200 ISIS fighters surrender in east Syria
2019/02/14 | 01:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ISIS militants, many of them foreigners, surrendered to US-backed

fighters in eastern Syria on Wednesday, bringing the Kurdish-led force closer

to taking full control of the last remaining area controlled by the extremists,

a Kurdish official and activists said, according to AP.Çiyager Amed, an official with the Syrian Democratic Forces,

confirmed that a number of ISIS fighters who had been holed up in Baghouz gave

themselves up, without giving numbers. He said most of those remaining were

Iraqis and foreigners and that few civilians remained in the tiny area still

controlled by ISIS, although women and children continued to trickle out of the

enclave.The capture of Baghouz and nearby areas would mark the end

of a devastating four-year global campaign against the extremist group. US

President Donald Trump has said the group is all but defeated, and announced in

December that he would withdraw all American forces from Syria.Amed said the operation was slowed down due to the

militants’ use of civilians as human shields.Mustafa Bali, an SDF spokesman, said hundreds of women and

children came out Wednesday.Bali also said the fighters who remained appeared to be

among the ISIS elite who have lots of experience and are fighting “fiercely.′“They also don’t have other options. Either to surrender or

die,” he said. He said the women and children coming out are treated as

civilians “even if they are families of ISIS.”Rami Abdurrahman who heads the Britain-based Syrian

Observatory for Human Rights, a Syria war monitor, and Omar Abu Laila, who runs

the Deir Ezzor 24 group that monitors developments in the eastern province of

Deir Ezzor where the fighting is ongoing, said more than 200 ISIS fighters,

many of them foreigners, surrendered.“The mostly foreign fighters were put in seven trucks and

taken away” by the US-led coalition and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces,

Abdurrahman said.Abu Laila said “the battle is almost over in eastern Syria

with SDF fighters almost in full control of the last pocket held by ISIS.”The SDF began its final push to recapture the last sliver of

territory controlled by ISIS on Saturday. Hundreds of mostly foreign ISIS

fighters were believed to be making a final stand there, after months of

fighting. They have been fighting back with suicide car bombs, sniper fire and

booby traps, and have used civilians as human shields, according to the SDF.The latest fighting caused an exodus of around 20,000

civilians from Baghouz and nearby areas, many of them the foreign wives and

children of ISIS militants. The SDF is holding hundreds of foreign fighters it

says are a burden on the force, but their own countries don’t want them back.Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi said Iraq will

repatriate Iraqi ISIS members held by SDF in Syria as well as thousands of

their family members.Abdul Mahdi told reporters late Tuesday that families of

those fighters will also be brought back and that tent settlements will be

prepared to host them. Abdul Mahdi’s comments came after a meeting he held in

Baghdad with acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan.A senior Iraqi intelligence official said up to 20,000

Iraqis, including ISIS fighters, their families and refugees will be brought

back home by April where many of them will live in a tent settlement in western

Anbar province.The official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition

of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said ISIS

members will be interrogated by Iraqi security agencies.Abdul Mahdi’s announcement came a week after the US called

on other nations to repatriate and prosecute their citizens who traveled to

Syria to fight with ISIS and who are now being held by Washington’s local

partners.The SDF say they detained more than 900 foreign fighters

during their US-backed campaign against ISIS in northeastern Syria.The SDF has warned they may not be able to continue to hold

the ISIS fighters after the withdrawal of American forces from Syria ordered by

President Donald Trump in December.A US State Department official said last week that if the

fighters can’t be repatriated, though, the detention center on the US base at

Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, could be used to hold them “where lawful and

appropriate.”A US official said Guantanamo is the “option of last

resort.” The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US has

identified about 50 people among the more than 900 held by Syrian forces as “high

value” suspects that could be transported to Guantanamo if they are not

repatriated.Sending ISIS prisoners to Guantanamo would open up new legal

challenges, according to experts.Last month, France’s Interior Minister Christophe Castaner

told French media that a handful of French jihadis had already returned home

and more would follow soon after the departure of American troops. Britain

refuses to take back citizens who joined ISIS and has reportedly stripped them

of their citizenship. Other European countries have remained largely silent

about the fate of men and women whom many see as a security threat.Since the latest push began on Baghouz and nearby area, 19

SDF fighters and 27 ISIS gunmen, including eight suicide attackers, have been

killed, according to the Observatory.More than 20,000 people have left the ISIS-held area and

most of them have been moved to al-Hol camp settlement in Syria’s northeastern

province of Hassakeh, where human conditions are miserable and more than two

dozen children have died in recent weeks.



