US sanctions threaten Iraq's dollar supply, warns MP

2025-02-19 17:35:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Potential US sanctions on local banks could tighten dollar supply, therebyincreasing pressure on Iraq’s currency market amid lingering exchange ratevolatility, a member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee warned on Wednesday.

Mustafa Al-Karawi told Shafaq News that restrictions from the US Treasury would reduce thenumber of banks allowed to participate in Iraq’s foreign currency auctions,fueling demand for dollars and threatening market stability.

“The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) needs to adopt a genuineand effective system to regulate the market; otherwise, the dollar crisis andexchange rate fluctuations will continue indefinitely,” Al-Karawi noted, criticizingthe government’s failure toestablish a clear monetary policy capable of stabilizing the dinar’s value.

Concerns over new sanctions arose after reports surfacedthis week that the US had blacklisted five Iraqi banks and restricted the useof electronic payment cards abroad. The CBI later denied the measures butacknowledged ongoing talks with Washington.

Over the past year, the USTreasury imposed penalties on several Iraqi lenders over concerns about dollarsmuggling and illicit transfers. In response, the CBI barred the affected banksfrom participating in the currency auctions.