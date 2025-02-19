Peshmerga rescue shepherds abducted by ISIS near Tuz-Khurmatu

2025-02-19 18:25:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Peshmerga forces rescued three shepherds who hadbeen abducted by ISIS militants, a security source in the Tuz-Khurmatu districtof Saladin province confirmed to Shafaq News.

“A joint force from the 9th and 32nd brigades of the Peshmerga respondedafter receiving information about the abduction near the village of Duraji inthe Dawooda area, located 75 kilometers east of Saladin” the source said.

He added that cooperation from local villagers played a key role in therescue, as the abductors left the shepherds in one of their hideouts beforefleeing to an unknown location in the area which lies in a security gap betweenIraqi federal forces and Peshmerga forces.