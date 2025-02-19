Leader Barzani meets US diplomat, condemns Kirkuk attack

2025-02-19 18:25:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdishleader Masoud Barzani met with US Chargé d'Affaires to Iraq Daniel Rubinstein inSaladin Headquarters in Erbil.

According to Barzani’s media office, themeeting addressed“political and security developments in Iraq and Syria,as well as recent tensions in Kirkuk.” Both parties also discussed the outcomeof the Imrali delegation’s visit to the Kurdistan Region and Barzani’s talkswith Mazloum Abdi, Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Barzani raised concerns overwhat he described as “offensive and inappropriate actions” against Kurdishfarmers in Kirkuk by Iraqi army personnel. He said the incident reflected a“chauvinistic mentality” and evoked “painful memories of genocide against theKurdish people,” urging the Iraqi government to uphold the constitution and workon the basis of “partnership, balance, and consensus.”

The comments follow anincident on Monday in the Dibis district of Kirkuk, where Kurdish farmers inShanaga and nearby villages attempted to cultivate lands legally restored tothem after the Iraqi Parliament approved the Property Restitution Law, but armyforces allegedly prevented them from doing so, leading to the confrontation.

The move prompted widespreadcondemnation, leading Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to form a high-levelinvestigation committee and instruct the Deputy Minister of Justice to visitKirkuk to oversee legal procedures.