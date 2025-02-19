Duhok: Intense Clashes Between Turkish Army and PKK

2025-02-19 21:00:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Intense clashes erupted on Wednesday evening between theKurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Turkish military in Duhok province, withTurkish fighter jets bombing PKK positions in the northern part of the region.

An informed security source told Shafaq NewsAgency that the clashes were concentrated near a Turkish military base on theMoutin mountain range, overlooking the Amadiya district in northern Duhok.

The source explained that the fighting broke out around the village ofBlafa, where light and medium gunfire could be heard, though no confirmedinformation on casualties from the airstrikes was available.

Meanwhile, eyewitnessesreported to Shafaq News Agency that Turkish warplanes had carried out anairstrike targeting PKK positions near the village of Rziki, located on theslopes of Mount Gara, also in northern Duhok.