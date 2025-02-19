KRG condemns attacks on Kurds, Demands oil export resumption

2025-02-19 22:21:00 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) onWednesday, during a meeting chaired by PM Masrour Barzani, denounced attacks onKurdish farmers in Kirkuk and urged swift action to resume oil exports.

Condemnation of Attacks on Farmers

The ministers discussed the recent “harassment” and attackson Kurdish farmers in the Shanaga village of Shwan district, Kirkuk province.

“We affirm that these actions are illegal and unacceptablein any form,” the statement read.

The KRG stressed its opposition to any form of oppressionagainst farmers, emphasizing that they are “the rightful owners of the land andmust be allowed to cultivate and benefit from their lands freely.”

The government underscored the necessity of implementing LawNo. 3 of 2025, issued by the Iraqi parliament, which mandates the annulment ofdecisions made under the former Ba’ath regime and the restitution of lands totheir legitimate owners.

“All obstacles preventing farmers from reclaiming theirrights must be removed,” the KRG added.

Oil Export and Budget Law

The council also reviewed the outcomes of a joint meetingheld in Erbil on Tuesday between the KRG Ministry of Natural Resources and theIraqi federal Ministry of Oil. The discussions centered on the necessarymechanisms for implementing the 2025 federal Budget Law, particularly theresumption of Kurdistan’s oil exports.

The KRG reiterated its “firm stance on supporting theenforcement of Article 12 of the budget law.”

Article 12 of the draft Budget Law provides for compensatingthe Kurdistan Regional Government for production and transportation costsincurred in oil extraction.

“The halt in exports since March 2023 has resulted inbillions of dollars in lost revenue for Iraq’s public finances. Consequently,the Ministry of Natural Resources has been tasked with continuing coordinationwith the federal Ministry of Oil to establish clear executive mechanisms forresuming exports,” the statement noted.

The council highlighted that all legal barriers have beenaddressed, and no further obstacles remain to theimplementation of the law.