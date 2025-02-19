Iraq News Now

HomeAl monitorGeneral › Syrian Jews say held first group prayer in decades in Damascus synagogue

Syrian Jews say held first group prayer in decades in Damascus synagogue

Syrian Jews say held first group prayer in decades in Damascus synagogue
Syrian Jews say held first group prayer in decades in Damascus synagogue
2025-02-19 23:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syria's tiny Jewish community said they held their first group prayer in decades Wednesday, in a synagogue in Damascus's Old City, expressing joy at the long-awaited return to public worship.

In the Faranj synagogue, Syrian-American Rabbi Yusuf Hamra led the prayer for the first time since arriving this week from the United States, where he has lived since the 1990s.

"The last time I visited the synagogue here and prayed was before I travelled to America," said Hamra, 77.

Continue following on Al monitor