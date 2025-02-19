Syrian Jews say held first group prayer in decades in Damascus synagogue

2025-02-19 23:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syria's tiny Jewish community said they held their first group prayer in decades Wednesday, in a synagogue in Damascus's Old City, expressing joy at the long-awaited return to public worship.

In the Faranj synagogue, Syrian-American Rabbi Yusuf Hamra led the prayer for the first time since arriving this week from the United States, where he has lived since the 1990s.

"The last time I visited the synagogue here and prayed was before I travelled to America," said Hamra, 77.