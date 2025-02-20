Kurdish President, US envoy discuss oil exports, government formation

2025-02-20 00:25:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with USChargé d'Affaires to Iraq Daniel Rubinstein on Wednesday to discuss efforts toresume oil exports and steps toward forming the new Kurdistan RegionalGovernment (KRG).

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Presidency, “The discussionscovered Iraq-Kurdistan relations with the United States, as well as an ongoingdialogue between Erbil and Baghdad.”

Both sides stressed the importance of continued negotiations between theKurdistan Regional Government and the federal government in Baghdad to resolveoutstanding disputes peacefully. They also expressed hope that politicalparties in Kurdistan would soon reach an agreement on forming the nextcabinet.

The talks also touched on the situation in Syria, the status of Kurdsthere, and efforts to advance the peace process in Turkiye.

The US Consul General in Erbil also attended the meeting.