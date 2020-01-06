Blowback: Iran abandons nuclear limits after US killing

2020/01/06 | 13:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

The blowback over the U.S.



killing of a top Iranian general mounted Sunday as Iran announced it will no longer abide by the limits contained in the 2015 nuclear deal and Iraq's Parliament called for the expulsion of all American troops from Iraqi soil.The twin developments could bring Iran closer to building an atomic bomb and enable the Islamic State group to stage a comeback in Iraq, making the Middle East a far more dangerous and unstable place.Iranian state television cited a statement by President Hassan Rouhani's administration saying the country would not observe limits on fuel enrichment, on the size of its enriched uranium stockpile and on its research and development activities."The Islamic Republic of Iran no longer faces any limitations in operations," a state TV broadcaster said.In Iraq, meanwhile, lawmakers voted in favor of a resolution calling for an end to the foreign military presence in the country, including the estimated 5,200 U.S.



troops stationed to help battle Islamic State extremists.



The bill is subject to approval by the Iraqi government but has the backing of the outgoing prime minister.In yet another sign of rising tensions and threats of retaliation over the deadly airstrike, the U.S.-led military coalition in Iraq said it is putting the battle against IS on hold to focus on protecting its own troops and bases.