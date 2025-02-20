Al-Rafidain Bank Launches $1.5bn National Bonds

2025-02-20 05:25:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. In line with directives from the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Al-Rafidain Bank has announced the launch of the first issuance of national bonds worth IQD 2 trillion [$1.5 billion]. The issuance period runs from February 10 to March 10, 2025. The bonds are available in two […]

