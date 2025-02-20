2025-02-20 05:25:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) has ordered the immediate suspension of internet services for Korek Telecom due to what it described as outstanding debts and continued violations. A statement from CMC said the decision aims to pressure the company into settling its financial obligations. The CMC has formally requested the Ministry […]

The post Iraq cuts off Internet Service to Korek Telecom first appeared on Iraq Business News.