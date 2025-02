Basrah crudes rise, diverging from global oil prices

2025-02-20 09:45:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Basrahcrude oil prices edged higher despite a decrease in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude increased by 65cents or 0.87% to $75.74 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude by 65 cents(0.83%), reaching $78.79 per barrel.

Brent crude futures declined 22cents, or 0.29%, to $75.82 a barrel by 0135 GMT while US West TexasIntermediate crude was at $71.95 a barrel, down 30 cents, or 0.42%.