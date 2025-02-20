Oil prices fall as US stockpiles rise and tariff fears weigh

2025-02-20 09:45:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Oil prices edged loweron Thursday after an industry report showed a build in U.S. crude stockpilesand as tariff concerns weighed on sentiment, falling back from gains made inthe previous session on worries over supply disruptions in Russia.

Brent futures were down 22 cents, or0.29%, at $75.82 a barrel by 0135 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crudedropped 30 cents, or 0.42%, to $71.95. The March contract expires on Thursdayand the more active April contract eased 0.26% to $71.84.

Besides the higher U.S. inventories,import tariffs announced by the Trump administration could dent oil prices byraising the cost of consumer goods, weakening the global economy and reducingfuel demand. Concerns about European and Chinese demand were also helping keepprices in check.

"It is natural to be concernedabout the global economic outlook as Donald Trump takes a sledgehammer smashingaway at the existing global 'free-trade structure' with signals of 25% tariffson car imports to the U.S.," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief analystcommodities at SEB.

Meanwhile, in the Middle East,Israel and Hamas will begin indirect negotiations on a second stage of the Gazaceasefire deal, which could weigh on oil prices by reducing the risk of furthersupply disruption.

However, worries over other oilsupply flows limited losses. Russia said Caspian Pipeline Consortium oil flows,a major route for crude exports from Kazakhstan, were reduced by 30%-40% onTuesday after a Ukraine drone attack on a pumping station. A 30% cut wouldequate to the loss of 380,000 barrels per day of market supply, Reuterscalculations show.

U.S. crude stocks rose by 3.34million barrels last week market sources said, citing American PetroleumInstitute figures, on Wednesday. Gasoline inventories rose by 2.83 millionbarrels and distillate stocks fell by 2.69 million barrels, they said on conditionof anonymity.

Official oil inventory data from theU.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due on Thursday. Both reportswere delays a day by a U.S. holiday on Monday.

Analysts have forecast that about2.2 million barrels of crude was added to U.S. stockpiles in the week ended onFebruary 14. If correct, this would be the first time energy firms added crudeinto storage for four weeks in a row since April 2024.

(REUTERS)