India's oil imports from Iraq soared to +1M bpd in January

2025-02-20 11:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ India increasedits oil imports from Iraq to over one million barrels per day (bpd) in January,data from trade sources showed on Thursday.

The data indicate that Indiaimported 1.1 million bpd from Iraq last month, maintaining the country’sposition as India’s second-largest oil supplier, trailing Russia, which increased4.3% to 1.58 million bpd.

Saudi Arabia and the UnitedArab Emirates retained their positions among the top suppliers, with overallcrude imports from the Middle East rising 6.5% to 2.7 million bpd in January.

India further boosted oilimports from the United States, with purchases surging to 218,400 bpd from70,600 bpd in December, making Washington India’s fifth-largest supplier.

Indian refiners are seeking tobolster bilateral energy trade with the US to $25 billion this year, up from$15 billion in 2024.

Iraq had been India’s primarycrude oil supplier until 2023. The country ships 65% of its crude exports toAsia, with India and China as its main markets.