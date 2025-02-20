Child of Al-Mutanabbi: Baghdad's 14-year-old literary sensation

2025-02-20 12:01:18 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Every Friday onAl-Mutanabbi Street, the heart of Baghdad's cultural life, Hanane Hassan, a14-year-old Iraqi author, displays her growing collection of literary work withthe support of her mother.

Her table, modestly markedwith a sign reading “My Daughter’s Works – Price: 3,500 Iraqi Dinars (about2.5$),” has become a fixture in the bustling book market, drawing attentionfrom readers and passersby alike.

A Journey Rooted in EarlyPassion

Hanane’s passion for writingtook root in 2019 when she was in third grade. Initially penning optimisticverses, she gradually transitioned to prose infused with philosophical themes.By the age of 12, she had already embarked on her writing career—an unusuallyearly start in Iraq's literary community. Since then, she has authored eightbooks, with a ninth currently in print.

The young author’s worksexplore themes of love, morality, and human relationships, skillfully blendingpersonal reflections with broader social insights. Notable books include“Embrace Me with Reproach,” which delves into the complexities of humanrelationships and their spiritual underpinnings, while “For the Letters, aMemory” and “I Live to the Rhythm of My Heart” offer introspective narrativesdeeply rooted in her personal experiences.

“Hanane's writings reflect hersoul and emotions,” her mother told Shafaq News. “They serve as an outlet forher thoughts, often drawing on nature and everyday experiences.”

Rare Talent in a TraditionalLandscape

Such a young literary voice israre in Iraq, where writing is typically associated with age and experience.Hanane's precociousness has prompted comparisons with French poet ArthurRimbaud, who published his first collection at 16 and left an enduring mark onEuropean literature.

The family’s efforts topromote Hanane’s work have been largely self-driven. Her presence onAl-Mutanabbi Street has earned her the nickname “Child of Al-Mutanabbi,” atestament to her growing popularity among students and readers who admire hertalent.

Al-Mutanabbi (c. 915 – 965 AD)was one of the most prominent and influential poets in the Arabic language.

Challenges on the Path toRecognition

Despite her growingrecognition, Hanane faces significant challenges. Her mother revealed thatHanane’s presence on Al-Mutanabbi Street has caused friction with somebookstore owners, who view her as competition. Beyond these market tensions, amore pressing issue persists—the lack of institutional support for young Iraqiwriters.

“Hanane needs guidance andencouragement to develop her talent further,” the author’s mother noted,emphasizing that Iraq, with its rich literary history, should foster itsemerging voices.

While her talent hascaptivated public interest, the absence of structured mentorship castsuncertainty over her literary future. Her mother stressed the importance ofexperienced Iraqi writers stepping forward to support the next generation.

“The guidance of establishedauthors could help Hanane and others like her grow into the literary figures oftomorrow.”