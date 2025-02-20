Kurdistan President wishes Pope Francis a speedy recovery

2025-02-20 12:05:53 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Region PresidentNechirvan Barzani wished Pope Francis a swift recovery as he undergoestreatment for a respiratory illness.

"I wish His Holiness Pope Francis a speedy recovery andgood health," the Kurdish President wrote in a post on X.

"His message of peace, compassion, and unity continuesto inspire people around the world. I hope he regains his strength soon andcontinues his invaluable service to humanity," he added.

I wish His Holiness Pope Francis @Pontifex a swift recovery and continued good health. His message of peace, compassion, and unity continues to inspire people around the world. May he regain his strength soon and continue his invaluable service to humanity. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) February 20, 2025

Notably, Pope Francis, 88, was admitted to Rome’s Gemellihospital last Friday for treatment of bronchial inflammation, leading to thecancellation of his scheduled appointments for the rest of the week.

On Tuesday, the Vatican announced that a chest scan hadrevealed bilateral pneumonia, requiring additional medication. His conditionwas further complicated by bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis, requiringtreatment with antibiotics and corticosteroids.

By Wednesday, doctors reported a slight improvement as hecontinued treatment in Rome.