Iraq cuts Khana oil production timeline by over 3 years Midland Oil Company

2025-02-20 13:00:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Midland Oil Company cut theoriginal timeframe by more than three years at the Khana oil field in Diyalaprovince, Mohammed Yassin Hassan, said on Thursday.

During a field visit to the oil site, where he met with the headof the Chinese operator Geo-Jade Petroleum, Hassan unveiled what he describedas “an ambitious plan to commenceoil production from the exploration blocks within just 18 months, significantlyreducing the originally planned five-year timeline.” He attributed theaccelerated progress to effective collaboration between the company's Diyalafields division, the joint management team, and technical committees workingalongside the field’s operator.

“Khana field spans a vast 2,250 square kilometers, coveringabout 40% of Baghdad’s area,” Hassan pointed out, adding that the company had completed2D seismic surveys and was nearing the completion of 3D seismic studies.

The operator was currently in the process of awarding keycontracts, including drilling operations, facility rehabilitation, and theinstallation of an early operations center, in addition to laying oil and gasexport pipelines to nearby sources, he further noted.

Hassan emphasized that the project aligns with thegovernment’s energy strategy, backed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani,and enjoys direct support from the oil minister and the deputy minister forextraction affairs.

Meanwhile, the head of the Chinese operating company highlightedthe exceptional efforts of Iraqi security forces in securing seismic surveyoperations despite the region’s rugged terrain and challenging geography.