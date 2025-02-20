France says EU working toward ‘rapid’ easing of Syria sanctions

Iraq News Now

2025-02-20 - From: Arab News
PARIS: France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Thursday that the EU was working toward swiftly easing Syria sanctions as Paris hosted a conference on the transition in the war-torn country after President Bashar Assad’s fall. Opposition fighters toppled Assad in December after a lightning offensive. The new authorities, headed by interim leader Ahmad Al-Sharaa, have sought to reassure the international community that they have broken with their jihadist past and will respect the rights of minorities.

