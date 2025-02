2025-02-20 15:00:04 - From: SANA

Idleb, SANA- Mohammad Abdul Rahman, Governor of Idleb met Thursday with a delegation from the International Organization for Human Rights and Refugee Affairs (IOHR) , represented by the Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees in Syria, Dr.Marwan Kanjo. The two sides discussed the humanitarian situation in the governorate, especially the reality experienced by displaced people in …