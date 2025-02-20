Kurdistan employees vow to escalate protesting steps

2025-02-20 19:20:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, teachers and employees in theKurdistan Region announced that they would continue their strike, stressingthat their decision was independent and would not be reversed under anypressure.

In a press conference attended by Shafaq News, protestrepresentative Hawri Ahmed confirmed that the salary crisis in the region haspersisted for years, with employees and teachers suffering from delays inpayments, alongside the suspension of any increases since 2016. “This situationhas led them to take a firmer stance, including strikes and school closures inareas such as Al-Sulaymaniyah, Garmian, Raperin, Halabja, and Koysinjaq inErbil province.”

The protesters pointed out that it has been a year since theFederal Supreme Court’s landmark ruling regarding the direct payment system foremployee salaries in the region. They emphasized that “this ruling has not beenimplemented due to corruption and lack of transparency.”

Ahmed clarified that the core issue lies in the failure toimplement the decision to deposit salaries in Iraqi government banks, stressingthat this delay has “not only failed to solve the problem but has exacerbatedit.” The protesters also stated that they “have lost confidence in the currentfinancial system,” rejecting the opening of new bank accounts and demandingthat their salaries be transferred directly from the Iraqi Ministry of Financeto their accounts, without intermediaries.

Additionally, the protesters called on Iraqi governmentbanks, through their branches in Al-Sulaymaniyah, to begin immediately payingtheir salaries as a first step toward resolving the crisis. They also sent amessage to officials of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), urging them toact swiftly to implement the Federal Court’s decision and avoid further delaysin employees’ rights.

Concluding their statement, protesters announced broader actionsplanned for Sunday, which will span all cities and regions, aiming to escalatepressure until their legitimate demands are met.

The Kurdistan Region has faced a severe financial crisis foryears due to the irregular payment of employee and teacher salaries, which hasled to increased protests and growing calls for the implementation of theFederal Supreme Court's decision to deposit salaries through Iraqi governmentbanks.

Kurdistan’s Salary Crisis

The Kurdistan Region is facing a severe salary crisis, withunpaid public sector wages for December 2024 and January 2025 sparkingwidespread unrest.

The crisis is rooted in ongoing political tensions betweenthe Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Erbil and the federal government inBaghdad.

At the heart of the dispute lies the issue of oil revenuesharing. Baghdad insists that the KRG must transfer all oil production to theState Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), with revenues funneled into thenational treasury to fund salaries and production costs. The KRG, however,argues that it should deduct production costs before remitting the remainingrevenues.