International Finance and Trade Center opens in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, theInternational Finance and Trade Center was inaugurated in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

The opening ceremony was attended byIraqi Central Bank Governor Ali Al-Alaq, senior officials from Al-Rafidain andAl-Rasheed banks, and economic and business figures from across the region andbeyond.

The Center is the first of its kindin Kurdistan and only the second in Iraq after the Iraq Stock Exchange. It aimsto "strengthen economic activity, attract foreign investment, andmodernize financial services in the region."

Speaking at the event, the center’smedia director, Shad Khusraw, said, "This center will provide moderninfrastructure, hosting both foreign and local banks, stock market firms, andinvestment companies."

“We envision this center evolvinginto a major stock exchange for Al-Sulaymaniyah, drawing investors, creatingjobs, and reducing unemployment,” Khusraw added.

Officials see the center as a"key pillar" in reducing reliance on oil revenues by "fosteringa sustainable financial and commercial sector aligned with internationalstandards."

Experts say the opening of theInternational Finance and Trade Center will "accelerate businessdevelopment," with growing interest from banks and companies looking toestablish a presence in the region.

"This financial hub is acritical step toward integrating Kurdistan into global markets,” Khusraw said,adding that the next phase will focus on expanding financial services andregulatory frameworks to enhance investor confidence.