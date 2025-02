Turkey’s Fidan Calls for Lifting Sanctions on Syria Without Preconditions

2025-02-21 00:00:23 - From: SANA

Johannesburg-SANA- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called Thursday for lifting sanctions imposed on Syria without any preconditions. “To ensure Syria’s tangible recovery, sanctions imposed on it must be lifted without preconditions,” Anadolu Agency quoted Fidan as saying in a speech during the”Global Geopolitical Situation” session of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Johannesburg, South …