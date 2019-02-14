US plans observer force for Northeast Syria

2019/02/14 | 10:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- WASHINGTON DC (Kurdistan 24) – Acting US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan revealed on Tuesday how Washington planned to address a key issue: secure the withdrawal of US forces from northeast Syria while ensuring that the people there, including America’s allies in the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), are protected.
Washington looks to establish an “observer force” in the safe zone along the Turkish border that will be established with the withdrawal of US forces. Those observers will be from the coalition and not US troops, Shanahan told reporters, as he flew from Baghdad to Brussels for a two-day NATO meeting on February 13 and 14.
Since mid-December, when US President Donald Trump announced his surprise decision to withdraw US forces, the US military has focused on producing a plan that would allow for that withdrawal, but maintain stability in the area.
That includes ensuring the safety of America’s Kurdish allies, above all the People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey considers a terrorist organization. It also includes protecting others living in that area, including Christians and Yezidis.
All of them fear that if Turkish forces, including their Free Syrian Army allies, which include jihadi elements, are allowed to control the safe zone, they will commit massacres and displace significant segments of the population.
“Kurds, Christian, and Yezidis in Northeast Syria are at grave risk of genocide,” the Washington-based NGO, Genocide Watch, warned last month, citing as precedent, Turkey’s assault last year on the Kurdish city of Afrin in northwestern Syria.
Various iterations of the plan that Shanahan discussed with journalists on Tuesday have been expressed unofficially in recent days, underscoring the thinking behind it.
On Saturday, Gen. Jack Keane (USA, Retired), former Vice-Chief of Staff of the US Army, advised Fox News that a hasty and ill-planned US withdrawal from Syria would lead to the quick re-emergence of the Islamic State, but that such a withdrawal could be carried out successfully, if done thoughtfully and if the US maintained “control of the airspace.”
