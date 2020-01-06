U.S. military tells Iraq it is preparing to ‘move out’: official letter

2020/01/07 | 00:05 - Source: Iraq News

BAGHDAD,— The US military informed its counterparts in Baghdad on Monday it was preparing for “movement out of Iraq,” a day after the Iraqi parliament urged the government oust foreign troops.

The head of the US military’s Task Force Iraq, Brigadier General William Seely, sent a letter to the head of Iraq’s joint operations command, a copy of which was seen by AFP.

The letter said forces from the US-led coalition in Iraq would “be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement”.

“In order to conduct this task, Coalition Forces are required to take certain measures to ensure that the movement out of Iraq is conducted in a safe and efficient manner,” said the letter, dated Monday.

As the letter was signed by a US official, it was not immediately clear whether it applied to forces from the 76 countries which make up the international coalition.

A US defence official and an Iraqi defence official confirmed the letter was real and had been delivered.

It said helicopters would be travelling in and around the Green Zone as part of the preparations.

AFP could hear helicopters flying low over Baghdad throughout the night on Monday.

Some 5,200 US soldiers are stationed across Iraqi bases to support local troops preventing a resurgence of the Islamic State group.

They make up the bulk of the broader coalition, invited by the Iraqi government in 2014 to help combat the jihadists.

On Sunday, Iraq’s parliament voted in favour of rescinding that invitation and ousting all foreign troops.

It came in reaction to a US precision drone strike on Baghdad that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and top Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, among others.

On Monday, Iraqi premier Adel Abdel Mahdi met with the US Ambassador Matthew Tueller, telling him it was “necessary to work together to withdraw foreign forces from Iraq”.

Iraq’s parliament on January 5, 2020 backed a recommendation by the prime minister that all foreign troops should be ordered out, responding to the U.S.



killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in Baghdad.

Most Sunni and Kurdish lawmakers boycotted the session, and the 168 lawmakers present were just three more than the quorum.

Qassem Soleimani, the 62-year-old commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in the U.S.



air strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.



The attack, ordered by President Donald Trump, sent tensions between the United States and Iran soaring, with Iranian officials promising revenge.

The United States was disappointed in the decision by Iraq’s parliament on Sunday to recommend that all foreign troops be ordered out of the country after the U.S.



killing of a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader, the State Department said.

Trump threatened sanctions against Baghdad on Sunday after Iraq’s parliament called on U.S.



troops to leave the country, and the president said if troops did leave, Baghdad would have to pay Washington for the cost of the air base there.

